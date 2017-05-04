Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of 'Morning Joe,' are engaged

Viewers now can get a steaming shot of romance with their cup of "Morning Joe," as co-hosts of the MSNBC morning show Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have confirmed their engagement.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the pair revealed a recent breathless jaunt to the south of France, where Scarborough popped the question to a relatively unsuspecting Brzezinski.

Both Scarborough and Brzezinski have been married before — twice for him, once for her — and have kept their relationship cloaked until now. As for sitting down with Vanity Fair in such a public fashion to announce their engagement, the couple attributes the choice to the six children they have between them.

"We know that our kids have a lot of options about what they read about us. We wanted to do one interview on the record. To answer the question is just as important for them as it is for us, to say it once that we’re together and we want to be together forever," the pair expressed.

The wedding date remains unknown. However, they’ve already ruled out one offer from a high-profile frenemy.

During a January visit to the White House, Scarborough and Brzezinski had dinner with President Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

In the midst of the meal, the president told the couple that if they decided to get married, they should do so at Mar-a-Lago or the White House. He even offered to officiate.

Given the tenuous relationship Brzezinski has with Trump, it’s hardly surprising that they passed on the offer.