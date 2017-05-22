John Oliver looks at Trump's 'absolutely insane' week of scandal, a.k.a. 'Stupid Watergate'

Instead of diving deep into a seemingly boring topic -- dialysis, anyone? -- as he usually does, on Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver addressed the elephant in the room.

That would be the nonstop revelations related to President Trump, whose last week in office have yielded more "OMG, what now?" twists than a sweeps episode of "Scandal."

Oliver spent a solid 24 minutes recapping the latest stream of developments in the crisis he called "Stupid Watergate," in that it has “all the potential ramifications of Watergate" but "everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything."

There was Trump's sharing of classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and the possibility he fired FBI Director James Comey in order to kill the Russia investigation. There was the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to continue said investigation and the report that a senior White House advisor has been named a person of interest in the case.

And there was Trump's claim he'd been treated worse than any other politician in history -- presumably including those killed by assassins, such as Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.

"The last seven days have been absolutely insane, so much so that they may have broken Anderson Cooper," Oliver said, cueing a much-discussed clip of the CNN anchor suggesting that Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord would tolerate any sort of objectionable behavior from the president.

As Oliver noted, Fox News pundits such as Tucker Carlson have done their best to ignore the drip-drip of revelations, but some personalities on the network, such as Jesse Watters, haven't been able to quell all their doubts.

"A Fox host not being able to hold his doubts at bay for 48 hours is pretty much a canary in a coal mine, but then at this point Donald Trump is basically waist deep in canaries,” Oliver said.

But Oliver was not exactly convinced that impeachment is imminent, particularly because Republicans control both houses of Congress. Then there's the fact that Trump has escaped near-certain ruin many times before. (Two words: "Access Hollywood.")

"It seems like with President Trump that he’s always approaching the end of the line, but it never seems to come, as if for him, and him alone, the end of the line is drawn by MC [bleeping] Escher."

You can watch the clip here, but beware: It contains some profane language.