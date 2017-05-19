Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Judge declares Prince's six siblings the heirs to his estate
|Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince's six siblings are the heirs to his estate.
In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.
There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide said that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he'll still fully consider them.
Eide also said Prince's assets won't be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.
Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose. His estate has been estimated at about $200 million.