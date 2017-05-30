Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head, then apologizes
- 'This Is Us' not moving to Thursdays, after all
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
- Ready for Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' as a musical? It's happening
- Ariana Grande to be joined by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, more at Manchester benefit concert
- 'Brady Bunch' kids fondly remember Florence Henderson on 'Today'
- Prince William talks about 'taboo' of mental illness and death of Diana
Kathy Griffin posts apology for gory Trump photo shoot
After widespread condemnation, Kathy Griffin issued an apology on social media Tuesday for a photo of herself holding a severed head in the likeness of President Trump.
"I beg for your forgiveness," Griffin says in a 30-second video posted on social media. "I went too far."
