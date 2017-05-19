Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' might be about Taylor Swift. And Ruby Rose is having none of it

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

You're getting so very mean, girls. Pop star Katy Perry has a new single out, "Swish Swish" featuring Nicki Minaj, and actress Ruby Rose doesn't like it one bit. Well, she's fine with the Nicki part, it's just the rest of the song that had her on fire late Thursday. See, there's a really, really good chance that the new release is a diss track about Taylor Swift — or at least built to seem that way, because people do talk, right? — and Ruby and Taylor are pals, and Ruby took the bait and ran with it. "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," Ruby said on Twitter, slamming Katy's journey through her three latest singles, "Chained to the Rhythm" ("We're going to call this era Purposeful Pop," Perry told a fan about the politically minded tune), "Bon Appetit" (the track mashes up sex and food porn and instructions to save room for "the world's best cherry pie") and now "Swish Swish."

"I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," Ruby tweeted. And how low can you go? Well, here are some lyrics from the occasionally explicit "Swish Swish": "A tiger / Don't lose no sleep / Don't need opinions / From a shellfish or a sheep / Don't you come for me / No, not today." And some more lyrics: "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout cute as / An old coupon expired / And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts." Feel free to fire up the Urban Dictionary if you need some translation help, but you get the idea. And, as Nicki says in her verse, "Silly rap beefs just get me more checks."