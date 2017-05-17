Kevin Hart is expecting a baby boy -- and his ex might have to babysit

Funnyman Kevin Hart is expecting his third child -- his first with his second wife, Eniko Parrish.

The "Central Intelligence" actor announced the pregnancy on Mother's Day.

"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed," the 37-year-old captioned a photo with his wife on Instagram.

The model-actress, who married Hart in August 2015, also shared a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram and confirmed they are expecting a boy.