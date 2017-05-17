Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
- Surprise! Netflix is bringing back 'Arrested Development' for Season 5
- Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have called it a day
- Stephen Colbert finds out what it's like to kiss 'Sean Spicer'
- The late Glenn Frey's son will replace him in upcoming Eagles concerts
- Cannes festival kicks off with Marion Cotillard as a ghostly drifter
Kevin Hart is expecting a baby boy -- and his ex might have to babysit
|Nardine Saad
Funnyman Kevin Hart is expecting his third child -- his first with his second wife, Eniko Parrish.
The "Central Intelligence" actor announced the pregnancy on Mother's Day.
"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed," the 37-year-old captioned a photo with his wife on Instagram.
The model-actress, who married Hart in August 2015, also shared a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram and confirmed they are expecting a boy.
The ever-present Hart is already dad to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei Hart, whom he was married to from 2003 to 2011.
Though there had been much acrimony in their volatile split, the two appear to be in a good place now. Torrei Hart, who also found out about the baby via Instagram, said she and her kids were excited about their new sibling.
"I'm actually pretty excited because my kids are excited so I'm kind of feeding off my kids' energy," she said in a video obtained by TMZ. "There's only one downside, though, that I was thinking about: I might have to babysit a little because Eniko has been spending a lot of time with my kids so they might call me in for a baby-sitting favor ...and I'm done with diapers!"
"I can't preach this enough, to blended families out there, just remember we're all family."