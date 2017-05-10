Late-night TV hosts have a field day with Comey's firing

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, and as if to solicit insult over injury, he did it early enough so that late-night hosts could weigh in that evening.

Stephen Colbert began Tuesday's "Late Show" by announcing, "Huge story that broke just minutes ago… FBI director has just been fired by Donald Trump."

When this brought reflexive cheers from the audience, Colbert, surprised, remarked, "Wow, huge Donald Trump fans here tonight," then pointed out that the firing "shows no gratitude at all. Did Trump forget about the Hillary emails that Comey talked about? [As Trump:] 'I mean, thanks for the presidency, Jimmy, now don't let the door hit ya where the electoral college split ya.'"

Colbert later asked his audience for clarification. "When I said that Comey was fired by Trump, y'all cheered. Why? Was it because of what he did to Hillary?" He said that Comey's investigation of Trump's ties to Russia would "now evaporate like cotton candy in the ocean" (though he later noted that it wouldn't).