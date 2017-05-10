Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Late-night TV hosts have a field day with Comey's firing
|Robert Lloyd
President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, and as if to solicit insult over injury, he did it early enough so that late-night hosts could weigh in that evening.
Stephen Colbert began Tuesday's "Late Show" by announcing, "Huge story that broke just minutes ago… FBI director has just been fired by Donald Trump."
When this brought reflexive cheers from the audience, Colbert, surprised, remarked, "Wow, huge Donald Trump fans here tonight," then pointed out that the firing "shows no gratitude at all. Did Trump forget about the Hillary emails that Comey talked about? [As Trump:] 'I mean, thanks for the presidency, Jimmy, now don't let the door hit ya where the electoral college split ya.'"
Colbert later asked his audience for clarification. "When I said that Comey was fired by Trump, y'all cheered. Why? Was it because of what he did to Hillary?" He said that Comey's investigation of Trump's ties to Russia would "now evaporate like cotton candy in the ocean" (though he later noted that it wouldn't).
On "The Daily Show" (whose former host, Jon Stewart, was a guest on "The Late Show" that same night), Trevor Noah said, "You can't just fire the FBI director. If he's gone, who's gonna investigate Russia's ties to – ooohhh."
Noah called the president's reasoning, which blamed Comey's "handling of the conclusion of the investigation into Secretary Clinton's emails," "a masterstroke."
"That is the most gangsta excuse I've ever [heard]. Basically Trump is, 'I'm doing this to clear my good friend Crooked Hillary because James Comey, folks, clearly just wanted to lock her up, lock her up, lock her up."
On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host Kimmel called Comey's termination "kind of like O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial."
"This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do," Kimmel said. "They fire someone every week. Maybe that's what happened. He thinks he's still on 'The Celebrity Apprentice.' It was between James Comey and Meat Loaf, and well, the Loaf won again."
Kimmel said he would be selling "Comey Is My Homey" T-shirts and held up an example.
"If you are one of the millions of Americans who are angry about this shameful and disgraceful move," he said, "send me $29.99 and I will use some of that money to send a very nasty letter directly to the Oval Office. Also available in women's and baby T's."