Liam Gallagher plays new music at Manchester benefit show

In the wake of the terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, scores of artists joined forces to raise money for the victims. Among them was Liam Gallagher, the former singer and frontman for the city's most beloved rock band, Oasis.

Gallagher played a benefit show for the bombing victims on Tuesday at the O2 Ritz Manchester. At the show, his first as a solo artist, he played several new songs, including the single "Wall of Glass," which you can watch above. It was a preview of his forthcoming solo LP, "As You Were." (Previously, Gallagher fronted the post-Oasis rock band Beady Eye.)

For Oasis fans, he played several classic tracks, including "Be Here Now" with Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and an a cappella take on "Live Forever."