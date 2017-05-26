Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will play a hometown concert next week in Manchester, England, to benefit the families of Monday's bombing at the Manchester Arena.

"It's outrageous," the singer told the Manchester Evening News regarding the terrorist attack that killed 22 people following a concert by Ariana Grande. "There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?"

He went on to say, "I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time."

The show, scheduled for Tuesday night at the O2 Ritz, will serve as Gallagher's first solo gig and comes ahead of the release of his debut solo single, "Wall of Glass," from an album expected in October.