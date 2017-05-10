Melissa McCarthy is oh so pretty in delightful new 'SNL' promo

"Saturday Night Live" just dropped a fun and fancy-free teaser for this week's episode, hosted by Melissa McCarthy.

The comedic tour de force twirls through the promo in a light pink pussy-bow blouse and floral skirt while lip-syncing to "I Feel Pretty" from "West Side Story."

The gag may be telegraphed from a million miles away, but that doesn't make it any less delightful when it lands, as McCarthy ends up dancing her way to the makeup stage for her transformation into White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

But the bit doesn't stop there, as McCarthy-as-Spicer continues her dance, ending with a triumphant spin, arms thrust to the sky.

The actress has made a splash with her portrayal of Spicer in recent episodes of "SNL," and it seems fair to expect more of the same this week.

In fact, the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey and the related Washington Post report that "Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes" outside the White House will no doubt be lampooned come Saturday.

McCarthy will host Saturday night's episode with musical guests Haim live across all time zones. The episode will air on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PDT.

To sate fans until then, enjoy one of McCarthy's greatest hits below.