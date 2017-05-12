Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
- Listen to Prince's unreleased 'Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden'
- Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018
- Rare 'Harry Potter' prequel vanishes after U.K. home burglary
- After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle
- It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
- Merriam-Webster reminds President Trump that he didn't invent 'prime the pump'
Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
|Libby Hill
After a politically turbulent week, it's reasonable that staffers at CNN didn't quite believe their eyes when they saw the spectacle taking place outside their building this morning.
According to the tweets of several employees of the cable news network, Melissa McCarthy appeared to be tooling down the streets of Manhattan via a motorized podium, in full Sean Spicer mode.
But their eyes did not deceive them.
McCarthy is filming a sketch titled "Spicer Returns" for her gig hosting "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. This is just the latest in a series of buzzy tidbits leading up to Saturday's episode.
On Wednesday, McCarthy and "SNL" released a promo featuring the actress lip-syncing and dancing as she was transformed into Spicer.
The next day, McCarthy, again in full-Spicer makeup, posted on Instagram a reference to Washington Post reports that Spicer and his staff waited "among bushes" in the wake of President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
McCarthy has made a splash since the start of Trump's administration with her portrayal of Spicer, leaving many highly anticipating Saturday's episode with musical guests Haim.
The episode will air on NBC at 8:30 p.m. PDT.
In anticipation, please enjoy Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer as the White House Easter Bunny in the video below.
ALSO
After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle — and 'I won!'
It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
From Anderson Cooper's eye roll to Chuck Todd's 'Wow': The media react to Comey firing
Melissa McCarthy is oh so pretty in delightful new 'SNL' promo