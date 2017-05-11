Merriam-Webster reminds President Trump that he didn't invent 'prime the pump'

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

In news that few will find surprising, it appears that President Trump did not, in fact, invent the term "prime the pump" as he asserted in a recent interview with the Economist. Merriam-Webster set the record straight.

The surreptitiously sassy source for questions about language tweeted a thread Thursday morning clarifying the origins of the phrase, which actually dates to the early 19th century. This is just the latest example this week of Merriam-Webster weighing in on current events. Searches for the word "atrocity" were up more than 5,200% Wednesday after White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders alleged that fired FBI Director James Comey had committed "basic atrocities" during his tenure, Merriam-Webster reported Wednesday.

The dictionary shared its findings via its "Trend Watch" feature, which monitors what words are being searched for in light of recent news and cultural events. In January, the language experts made waves with a tweet that clarified the definition of the word "fact" after Kellyanne Conway dismissed arguments over the crowd size at the presidential inauguration as relying on "alternative facts."