Michael Jackson just wants to be 'a normal American dad' in Lifetime biopic trailer

Michael Jackson's tumultuous final years are getting the Lifetime treatment in the network's latest biopic, “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.”

“He didn't want to be the King of Pop,” one of his bodyguards says in a new trailer for the film. “He just wants to be Mike. A normal American dad.”

The teaser released Tuesday stars Jackson impersonator Navi as the beleaguered King of Pop leading up to his 2009 death. As Jackson, he juggles highly dramatized preparations for the “This Is It” tour, heated exchanges with the media and soapy moments with his kids at home.

Meanwhile, his bodyguards are at the crux of the story — shown being interrogated in Dr. Conrad Murray's wrongful death lawsuit and ardently defending the pop icon.

“We loved that man. We were the only two people actually looking out for him,” bodyguard Javon Beard shouts in the trailer.

The biopic is based on “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days,” the bestselling 2014 book written by his former bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Beard, played by Chad L. Coleman and Sam Adegoke, respectively.

“Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” premieres May 29 on Lifetime.