Miss USA Kára McCullough clarifies her stances on healthcare, feminism

Don't think the newly crowned Miss USA 2017 gave the "correct" answers Sunday night when — at that moment still merely Miss D.C. — she was asked about affordable healthcare and feminism? Where she said she considered the first one to be a privilege, not a right, and the second one better expressed as "equalism"?

Kára McCullough has given people who disagree with her another chance to get where she was coming from with those 30-second answers.

"Hey, I am privileged to have healthcare," the 25-year-old chemist told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, strongly emphasizing the second half of the p-word after noting that she did think healthcare was a right, one she hoped would be available to people worldwide down the line.

"I just want people to know where I'm coming from. Having a job, I have to look at healthcare like it is a privilege."

McCullough is a government employee who gets coverage through her gig at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Turns out her workplace experience colored her comment on feminism as well.

"Where I work ... equalism is more of a term of understanding that no matter your gender, you are still given the same kind of accolades on your work. So I believe... the person does a good job, they should be credited for that," McCullough told Strahan.

"But," she added, "I don't want anyone to look at it as if I'm not all about women's rights, because I am. We deserve a lot when it comes to opportunity in the workplace as well as leadership positions."

No, she wasn't surprised at all by the backlash. "That's what America is based on, having opinions and views," she said.

Finally, asked what she intends to do during her year as Miss USA, McCullough told Strahan she intends to work on STEM enrichment for kids: science, technology, engineering and math.

Now that's a really good answer.