NBC is bringing its live musicals to Easter Sunday 2018 with 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

NBC is set on bringing some musical pizzazz to next Easter Sunday with a staging of the 1971 rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The event, titled "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!," will air April 1, 2018, and joins the peacock network's growing list of live musical productions.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the musical's creators,will serve as executive produces alongside longtime collaborators Neil Meron and Craig Zadan -- both of whom have worked on each of NBC's previous live musical stagings. "La La Land" producer Marc Platt will also be an executive producer.

"Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement.

"Jesus Christ Superstar," which features music by Webber and lyrics by Rice, was originally conceived as an album in 1970, then debuted the following year on Broadway. It depicts the last days of Jesus' life and climaxes with his crucifixion.

Over the years, it has been produced many times on stage and adapted for film. Most recently, a planned 2014 production that was set for a North American tour featuring Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child) and John Lydon (Sex Pistols) was abruptly canceled before it even hit the road.