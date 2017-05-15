Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Watch Alison Brie in the wrestling ring in first trailer for Netflix's 'GLOW'
|Jen Yamato
Alison Brie, serious Reagan-era lewks and a fiery feminist streak dazzle in the first trailer for "GLOW," Netflix's upcoming summer series from the executive producers of "Orange Is the New Black."
Brie stars as a struggling actress who finds herself in the ring as one of the unlikely founding stars of an all-female pro wrestling circuit. (Watch the trailer here, which we're not posting because of adult language.)
Before the age of WWE Divas and the current crop of female wrestling stars (Charlotte! Bayley! Asuka! Sasha Banks!), there were the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), a syndicated all-female 1980s promotion that put fierce female stars with names like Hollywood and Vine, Mt. Fiji, and Colonel Ninotchka front and center.
Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work L.A. actress who finds a shot at stardom among the misfit ring warriors of GLOW, including Betty Gilpin ("Nurse Jackie") as Debbie Eagan, an ex-soap opera star. Comedian Marc Maron also stars as a has-been director tasked with putting together the promotion.
Created by showrunners Liz Flahive ("Homeland," "Nurse Jackie") and Carly Mensch ("Nurse Jackie," "Orange Is the New Black"), "GLOW" is the latest femme-powered series from executive producers Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann ("Orange Is the New Black").
Netflix ordered the 10-episode comedy-drama last year and will debut "GLOW" on June 23.