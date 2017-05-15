Alison Brie, serious Reagan-era lewks and a fiery feminist streak dazzle in the first trailer for "GLOW," Netflix's upcoming summer series from the executive producers of "Orange Is the New Black."

Brie stars as a struggling actress who finds herself in the ring as one of the unlikely founding stars of an all-female pro wrestling circuit. (Watch the trailer here, which we're not posting because of adult language.)

Before the age of WWE Divas and the current crop of female wrestling stars (Charlotte! Bayley! Asuka! Sasha Banks!), there were the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), a syndicated all-female 1980s promotion that put fierce female stars with names like Hollywood and Vine, Mt. Fiji, and Colonel Ninotchka front and center.