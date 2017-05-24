New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer shows off Spidey's tricked-out, Iron Man-style super-suit

Spider-Man has a few new tricks up his spandex sleeve, with the latest trailer for Sony's upcoming franchise reboot "Spider-Man: Homecoming" offering a deeper look at Spidey's newfangled, tech-enhanced super-suit.

Courtesy of billionaire inventor/playboy Tony Stark, the suit is embedded with Iron Man-style technology. A Jarvis-like computer assistant informs Peter Parker (Tom Holland) of the "576 possible web shooter combinations" he has at his command. A parachute can also be deployed out of the back of the suit when needed, and the chest piece can detach and turn into a drone.

For those who prefer their Spidey old-school, though, the trailer also promises a return to Parker's teenage roots — though with a decidedly cockier spin than the shy, alienated high school nerd we've often seen depicted in the comics and onscreen.

Holland's Parker is clearly feeling his superhero oats, boasting to Stark of taking down a petty bike thief and raring for bigger challenges, Spanish quiz or no Spanish quiz. (Cue Michael Keaton's villainous Vulture.)

Informed by his best friend Ned that Stark has installed a "training-wheels protocol" on his super-suit to disable some of its abilities, Parker gripes, "I'm sick of Mr. Stark treating me like a kid."

"But you are a kid," Ned reminds him.

"Yeah," Parker says, "a kid who can stop a bus with his bare hands!"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters July 7.

Watch the trailer below.