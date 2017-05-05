Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder expecting their first child

There's a baby on the way for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder.

The "Twilight" actress and "Vampire Diaries" star are expecing a little one soon, making their baby announcement relatively far into Reed's pregnancy.

"Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you," Reed, 28, wrote on Instagram. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love Your parents"

The mama-to-be posted a beautiful field-set portrait of the couple gently cradling her baby bump. The "Lost" alum, who also shared the image on his Instagram, is kneeling down to kiss his wife's belly as Reed lovingly gazes at him.