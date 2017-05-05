Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder expecting their first child
|Nardine Saad
There's a baby on the way for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder.
The "Twilight" actress and "Vampire Diaries" star are expecing a little one soon, making their baby announcement relatively far into Reed's pregnancy.
"Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you," Reed, 28, wrote on Instagram. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love Your parents"
The mama-to-be posted a beautiful field-set portrait of the couple gently cradling her baby bump. The "Lost" alum, who also shared the image on his Instagram, is kneeling down to kiss his wife's belly as Reed lovingly gazes at him.
"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," Somerhalder wrote. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first."
No word on the due date, but the Bayou With Love founder's sizable belly and Somerhalder's words indicated that Reed is pretty far along.
"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast ... because that's what they do, they grow so fast," he said. "Thank you for your kind energy."
The comely pair, who shot to fame independently in the height of the Hollywood vampire craze, wed in Topanga Canyon in April 2015 after Reed filed for divorce from "American Idol" contestant Paul McDonald in May 2014.