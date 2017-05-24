Performers move U.K. concerts after Manchester bombing, but for some, the show goes on

Manchester Arena has postponed concerts by Take That, an English pop group from the city that was to play there Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But it's working to see that a KISS show proceeds next week.

"Unfortunately, due to the tragic events that unfolded on Monday night, it is not possible for the concerts to take place," the arena said in a statement. "These have now been postponed and more information will follow." In another statement, the arena cited the ongoing police investigation.

Take That had previously postponed a show at another location, saying Tuesday on its website, "Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at the Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

KISS is scheduled to play Manchester Arena on Tuesday, and the venue said it is working on that show with promoters and police.