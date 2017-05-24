Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Katy Perry admits she and fellow pop star Taylor Swift are feuding
- Roger Moore remembered as 'the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man'
- Grab a tissue. You'll need it when you see Vanity Fair's new 'Star Wars' covers
- 'This could have been any of us': Pop stars react to Manchester attack
- Fate of Ariana Grande's tour up in the air amid tragedy
- The Cannes Film Festival honored the bombing victims with a moment of silence
- James Corden expressed his support for Manchester
Performers move U.K. concerts after Manchester bombing, but for some, the show goes on
|Christie D'Zurilla
Manchester Arena has postponed concerts by Take That, an English pop group from the city that was to play there Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But it's working to see that a KISS show proceeds next week.
"Unfortunately, due to the tragic events that unfolded on Monday night, it is not possible for the concerts to take place," the arena said in a statement. "These have now been postponed and more information will follow." In another statement, the arena cited the ongoing police investigation.
Take That had previously postponed a show at another location, saying Tuesday on its website, "Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at the Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."
KISS is scheduled to play Manchester Arena on Tuesday, and the venue said it is working on that show with promoters and police.
As far as the Ariana Grande concerts set for London's O2 arena on Thursday and Friday, as of Wednesday morning no decision had been made.
"We're still in contact with the tour promoters regarding a final decision," the O2 team said on Twitter Wednesday morning. "As yet the tour is not officially postponed or canceled, despite media reports."
Katy Perry, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers will all go ahead with performances this Saturday and Sunday in Hull, England, at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, according to TMZ. Hull is about two hours from Manchester.
Blondie postponed a Tuesday-night show at the Round Chapel in London, saying in a series of tweets the day of the show that the move was "out of respect for the victims of the terrible attack at the Manchester Arena," and noting that plans to reschedule the show were in the works.
The Afghan Whigs have moved their Friday show to the O2 Ritz Manchester from Manchester Cathedral, which, as of Wednesday morning, was still cordoned off by police. The Ritz said Tuesday that it would stay silent on social media for two days "in sympathy with those who lost their lives or were injured, physically or mentally," but that it would have news Thursday about any rescheduled shows.
Other acts that had been scheduled to perform in the Manchester area but not in the arena in coming days, including Colour of Noise, Damien Dempsey, Shriekback and the Cranberries, canceled their shows for reasons unrelated to the suicide attack. Most announced those plans well before Monday.