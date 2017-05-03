Trial over topless photos of Duchess Catherine is on in France

The British royal family has taken members of the French media to court in the protracted dispute over topless photos taken of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, while she was vacationing in Provence five years ago.

The images, published in British and Italian magazines in 2012, prompted Prince William and the former Kate Middleton to file a complaint in France, which has stricter privacy laws than the United States.

Six people — three photographers, the owner and the executive editor of French celebrity mag Closer, and the former publisher of regional daily newspaper La Provence — were on trial Tuesday, though only the photographers appeared in court, facing invasion of privacy and complicity charges. (William and Catherine are not expected to appear at the trial.)

According to the Associated Press, a French lawyer for the duke and duchess read a statement from William in court Tuesday, decrying the alleged invasion of privacy and invoking the 1997 death of William's mom. The photographs “reminded us of the harassment that led to the death of my mother, Diana Princess of Wales," the statement said.

"My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy," it continued. "We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."

The images of Catherine were taken with a telephoto lens while she was sunbathing on a private patio. Prosecutors are asking for the defendants to pay substantial fines, and the royals' lawyer said he was seeking high damages — 1.5 million euros, or about $1.6 million, according to several reports.

However, defense attorneys argued that the photos came only a year after the fanfare of the globally watched royal wedding and, as the images cast the couple in a positive light, didn't breach their privacy, ABC News reported. The photographers' defense lawyer also claimed that his clients were being uses as scapegoats in a botched investigation.

A verdict is expected July 4.