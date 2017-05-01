Princess Charlotte and her little smirk get a close-up in portrait for birthday No. 2

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the couple said in a statement, followed by a tweet saying they "would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

Hello, hello, sweet Charlotte! Britain's Princess Charlotte turns 2 on Tuesday and, in keeping with tradition, her parents have released a new personal photograph of the tiny royal at play.

The daughter of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is fourth in line for the British throne. Grandpa Prince Charles, dad William and older brother Prince George, 3, are ahead of her.

When she's not running marathons for mental health awareness, dressing to the nines or serving as a maid of honor, Charlotte's mom (formerly Kate Middleton) is also an amateur photographer. The informal portrait — like most of the family photos that are released to the public — was taken by Catherine last month at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk, England. The slightly smirking Charlotte, centered against a backdrop of hay, is looking right at her mom behind the lens.

Not surprisingly, the yellow Fair Isle cardigan the toddler is wearing has already sold out.

Observers have readily remarked on the princess' likeness to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at that age.

Catherine, who marked her sixth wedding anniversary over the weekend, recently told a royal fan (via People) that Charlotte "is growing up really fast," "is the one in charge" and is becoming "very good friends" with brother George.