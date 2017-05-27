ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Music

Cher, Cameron Crowe, Peter Frampton and others react to Gregg Allman's death

Carolina A. Miranda
Gregg Allman and Cher in 1977. (David Redfern / Redferns)
Southern rocker Gregg Allman, the lead singer of the Allman Brothers Band known for his trailblazing sound and his equally blazing life, died Saturday at age 69 at his home in Savannah, Ga.

Those who knew the musician — who once said he hoped to die while "writing a new song" — immediately took to social media to express their grief.

Cher, to whom Allman was married for four tumultuous years in the 1970s, used pet names and a broken heart emoji to pay tribute.

Director Cameron Crowe, who used the Allman Brothers' famously louche lifestyle as source material for his 2000 rock film "Almost Famous," expressed his gratitude to the performer.

Ringo Starr and Allman's fellow Southern rock crooner, Charlie Daniels of the Charlie Daniels Band, expressed their thoughts as well.

British rocker Peter Frampton described him as "a gentle soul with so much soul."

And Melissa Etheridge posted a picture in which she admires Allman's tattoos.

Read The Times obituary here.

Latest updates

