'Roseanne' returning to ABC for eight-episode run in 2018

Roseanne, center, star of the longtime ABC sitcom "Roseanne," with co-stars John Goodman, left, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert after taping the last episode of the series in 1997.

Revivals continue apace on screens big and small, with word that "Roseanne," the family sitcom led by comic Roseanne Barr, will be returning to its home network at ABC in 2018.

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious — today as they were then," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in an announcement Tuesday morning. "There’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne."

The original "Roseanne" ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997 and stood out in its time for its uniquely barbed humor in depicting a working class family making ends meet in Illinois.

In addition to Barr, the show featured John Goodman as her character's husband, Dan, along with three children, who were played by Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and a combination of Sarah Chalke and Lecy Goranson portraying the family's oldest daughter, Becky. The series also featured Laurie Metcalf as Roseanne's sister, Jackie. The original cast will all return for the reboot, according to ABC, and Chalke will also return in a different role.

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the new "Roseanne" will return in midseason 2018.