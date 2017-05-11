Watch Chris Pine and Sasheer Zamata spoof 'The Bachelorette' in 'SNL' sketch

"Saturday Night Live" didn't give a rose to its "Black Bachelorette" spoof last weekend.

The show took aim at ABC's match-making competition but the sketch never hit the airwaves. Instead, NBC released a Cut for Time edition on Thursday that featured Sasheer Zamata as Rachel Lindsay, "The Bachelor" alum who is the first black woman to front "The Bachelorette," the long-running dating reality series.

"One charming and accomplished lawyer. Twenty-five hot dummies," the narrator says of the new bachelorette, touting "the most progressive season ever" that promises to be inspiring, brave and break down barriers.

In typical premiere episode fashion, Zamata's Lindsay greets her queue of bachelors introducing themselves while they appropriate -- and misappropriate -- black culture to win her affections. Host Chris Pine tries his luck several times and is especially skilled at putting his foot in his mouth.

"We're both systematically oppressed," he says of their commonalities, claiming "white males are the new minority."

Her other suitors include Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson and finally Kenan Thompson, who does something so egregious that it warrants his ouster before Pine's.