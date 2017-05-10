Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
South Korea has the top-notch election graphics that America deserves
|Libby Hill
If President Trump truly wanted to make America great again, he could turn his attention to the country's flagging election graphics.
Election night 2008 may live on in history for seeing Barack Obama elected president, but it will live on in infamy thanks to CNN's ill-advised hologram correspondent.
Thankfully, South Korea is doing the hard work of revolutionizing election coverage, as evidenced by several examples from this week's presidential election.
This clip from the Seoul Broadcasting System, borrowing heavily from the HBO series "Game of Thrones," placed elected presidential candidate Moon Jae-in's likeness on a man riding a fire-breathing dragon. In a way, it's a far more insightful indictment of modern politics than anything U.S. cable networks came up with in 2016.
But the innovation didn't stop there.
It also appears that Korean networks had the foresight to ask presidential candidates to dab to facilitate trendy election-night coverage.
Wouldn't the 2016 election been that much more electrifying if MSNBC had had Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton doing the dougie on a perpetual loop?