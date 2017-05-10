South Korea has the top-notch election graphics that America deserves

The hologram election technology of 2008 just can't compare to South Korea's "Game of Thrones" inspired infographics.

If President Trump truly wanted to make America great again, he could turn his attention to the country's flagging election graphics.

Election night 2008 may live on in history for seeing Barack Obama elected president, but it will live on in infamy thanks to CNN's ill-advised hologram correspondent.

Thankfully, South Korea is doing the hard work of revolutionizing election coverage, as evidenced by several examples from this week's presidential election.