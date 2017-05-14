Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Spicy' returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as Melissa McCarthy joins the '5-Timers Club'
|Sarah Rodman
When Melissa McCarthy was spotted tooling through the streets of New York City behind a motorized lectern dressed as Sean Spicer earlier this week, viewers knew that it meant the return of her widely praised "Saturday Night Live" impression of the White House spokesman.
"Spicy" made an appearance during McCarthy's landmark fifth "SNL" hosting stint, emerging from the bushes to take over a briefing from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (played by Aidy Bryant).
When members of the White House press corps suggest Spicer might be fired and replaced with Sanders, it spurs a soul-searching rolling lectern trip from D.C. to New York -- and, ultimately, New Jersey -- where Spicer seeks reassurance from President Trump (the returning Alec Baldwin).
Instead, he gets the "Godfather II" Fredo kiss, i.e. the kiss of death, despite Spicer's protestations that "I'm married!"
The episode, which again aired live coast to coast, doubled-down on Trump by also using Baldwin in a cold open spoofing his interview with NBC anchor Lester Holt, played with increasing incredulity by "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che.
At the close of the show, Steve Martin appeared to surprise McCarthy and welcome her into the "5-Timers Club." Kate McKinnon helped her into the coveted jacket.