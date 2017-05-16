Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Stephen Colbert has a special message for President Trump: 'Please resign'
- 'Battle of the Sexes' trailer features Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
- ABC's 'Scandal' ending after next season
- Bill Cosby says he won't testify in criminal trial, suggests racism is at play
- Perfection can't save Simone Biles in bewildering 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination
- Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for next year's Oscars
- ABC adds new shows including "Marvel's Inhumans," "Dancing With the Stars Junior"
- Artist projects his protest on President Trump's D.C. hotel and goes viral
|Libby Hill
Since President Trump's high-profile criticism of Stephen Colbert last week, wherein he called the late-night host a "no-talent guy," Colbert has seemed absolutely delighted at the thought of getting under Trump's skin.
As such, Monday night's show featured Colbert making a direct plea to the president to spare Sean Spicer's job, but not before making a brief detour.
"Donald Trump, if you're watching, first, you're a bad president, please resign. Second of all," Colbert deadpanned, holding for the roar of approval from the crowd, "Please, please please, don't take Sean Spicer from us."
Colbert theorized that Spicer was next on Trump's "to fire" list after the president told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro that Spicer would continue as his press secretary.
"OK, he's firing Sean Spicer," Colbert said.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Colbert had a lot of Trump material Monday night, particularly in the wake of reports that Trump had shared highly classified intelligence with Russian officials last week.
"I got good news and I got bad news," Colbert said during his monologue.
"The bad news is, the Washington Post is reporting that Donald Trump revealed highly confidential information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador," Colbert said, to set up his joke.
"The good news is Trump found the leaker."
As though that weren't enough, Colbert also lampooned a graduation speech given by the president at Liberty University over the weekend.
"Then Trump wrapped things up with a graduate-level demonstration of how to pad a speech by rambling about the football schedule with university president Jerry Falwell Jr.," Colbert said before sharing a clip of the president doing just that for nearly a full minute.
It must be seen to be believed. Check out the two-minute mark on the clip below.