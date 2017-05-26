Body-slamming? Late-night hosts remind us that Donald Trump once did that on TV

Lest America forget the nation's history of political candidates with body-slamming tendencies, the late-night circuit offered a refresher course Thursday night.

Playing catchup to Wednesday's news that Greg Gianforte, the billionaire Republican candidate in Montana's special congressional election, had allegedly body-slammed a Guardian reporter after asking him about the Republican healthcare bill, TV hosts weighed in on the matter.

"Think about that," "Late Night" host Seth Meyers said. "The GOP healthcare plan is so bad, Republicans would rather body-slam reporters than answer a question about it.

"His response to the question," Meyers continued, "was to give the reporter a pre-existing condition."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert expressed faux skepticism about Gianforte's ability to move past the incident and win the election.

"That happened the night before the election," Colbert said. "I just don't know how anyone could vote for a candidate who body-slams people."

Cue a clip of Donald Trump performing such a move in 2007 when he appeared on "WrestleMania 23" and tackled WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to the ground before shaving his head.

