'The Crown' fails to win any BAFTA TV awards

Claire Foy plays Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith her consort Prince Philip in the new Netflix series "The Crown."

"The Crown," Netflix's epic true-life drama of the British aristocracy, was poised to be the top winner Sunday night at the BAFTA TV awards. After all, it nabbed two Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild statues earlier this year. The streaming service's show, dubbed the most expensive television series ever, however was not successful.

The show led the night with five nominations but was completely shut out.

Taking home best drama series was "Happy Valley," beating out "The Crown," "The Durrells" and "War & Peace." "Happy Valley's" female lead Sarah Lancashire also won best actress, an award most thought would go to Claire Foy as Elizabeth II in "The Crown."

"The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" won the night's international award. It was accepted by Cuba Gooding Jr. who starred in the FX series that became a cultural phenomenon.

Check out the full list of winners below:

COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

"Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe" - Production team: House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

CURRENT AFFAIRS

"Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed" (PANORAMA) - Production team: BBC Productions/BBC One

DRAMA SERIES

"Happy Valley" - Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman: Red Production Company/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Michael McIntyre, "Michael McIntyre's Big Show" - Hungry McBear/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

"Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway" - Production team: ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

"Exodus: Our Journey to Europe" - Production team: KEO Films/The Open University/BBC Two

FEATURES

"Who do you think you are?" - Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, Helen Nixon: Wall to Wall Media/BBC One

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

"The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson - Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two

LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar, "Murdered by My Father" - BBC Studios/BBC Three

LEADING ACTRESS

Sarah Lancashire, "Happy Valley" - Red Production Company/BBC One

LIVE EVENT

"The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration" - Production team: ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Steve Coogan, "Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle" - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

MINI-SERIES

"National Treasure" - George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman - The

NEWS COVERAGE

"Victoria Derbyshire" -E Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton, Jo Adnitt - BBC News/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

"Muslims Like Us" - Love Productions/BBC Two

SCRIPTED COMEDY

"People Just Do Nothing" - Production team: Roughcut TV/BBC Three

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

"Hillsborough" - Production Team: Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two

SINGLE DRAMA

"Damilola, Our Loved Boy" -- Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr: Minnow Films/BBC One

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

"Emerdale" - Production team: ITV Studios/ITV

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

"Planet Earth II" - Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough - BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

SPORT

The Open. Production Team - Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hollander, "The Night Manager" - The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Wunmi Mosaku - "Damilola, Our Loved Boy" - Minnow Films/BBC One

VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT

"Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase"