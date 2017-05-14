Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'The Crown' fails to win any BAFTA TV awards
|Tre'vell Anderson
"The Crown," Netflix's epic true-life drama of the British aristocracy, was poised to be the top winner Sunday night at the BAFTA TV awards. After all, it nabbed two Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild statues earlier this year. The streaming service's show, dubbed the most expensive television series ever, however was not successful.
The show led the night with five nominations but was completely shut out.
Taking home best drama series was "Happy Valley," beating out "The Crown," "The Durrells" and "War & Peace." "Happy Valley's" female lead Sarah Lancashire also won best actress, an award most thought would go to Claire Foy as Elizabeth II in "The Crown."
"The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" won the night's international award. It was accepted by Cuba Gooding Jr., who starred in the FX series that became a cultural phenomenon.
Check out the full list of winners below:
COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
"Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe" — Production team: House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
CURRENT AFFAIRS
"Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed" (Panorama) — Production team: BBC Productions/BBC One
DRAMA SERIES
"Happy Valley" — Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman: Red Production Company/BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Michael McIntyre, "Michael McIntyre's Big Show" — Hungry McBear/BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
"Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway" — Production team: ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV
FACTUAL SERIES
"Exodus: Our Journey to Europe" — Production team: KEO Films/The Open University/BBC Two
FEATURES
"Who So You Think You Are?" - Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, Helen Nixon: Wall to Wall Media/BBC One
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" — Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
INTERNATIONAL
"The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson — Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two
LEADING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar, "Murdered by My Father" — BBC Studios/BBC Three
LEADING ACTRESS
Sarah Lancashire, "Happy Valley" — Red Production Company/BBC One
LIVE EVENT
"The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration" — Production team: ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM
Steve Coogan, "Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle" — Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
MINISERIES
"National Treasure" —- George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman - The Forge/Channel 4
NEWS COVERAGE
"Victoria Derbyshire" E Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton, Jo Adnitt — BBC News/BBC Two
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
"Muslims Like Us" — Love Productions/BBC Two
SCRIPTED COMEDY
"People Just Do Nothing" — Production team: Roughcut TV/BBC Three
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
"Hillsborough" - Production Team: Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two
SINGLE DRAMA
"Damilola, Our Loved Boy" — Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr: Minnow Films/BBC One
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
"Emerdale" — Production team: ITV Studios/ITV
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
"Planet Earth II" — Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough — BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One
SPORT
The Open. Production Team — Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hollander, "The Night Manager" — The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Wunmi Mosaku — "Damilola, Our Loved Boy" — Minnow Films/BBC One
VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT
"Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase"