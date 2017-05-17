The Eagles tap Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, for Classic West/East concerts

The question of how the Eagles will return to action without cofounder Glenn Frey has been answered. Don Henley told a radio station that Deacon Frey, Glenn’s son, will step in to sing at the group’s upcoming Classic West and Classic East shows.

“Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task,” Henley told Dallas sports talk station KTCK earlier this week. “He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate.

“There’s an old system both in Eastern and Western culture called the guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice,” Henley added. “The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate.”

The Eagles are booked to play the new festivals slated for July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and July 29 and 30 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. They’re part of a classic-rock lineup also featuring Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire and Journey.

Frey died last year at age 67 and was lead singer on many of the group’s biggest hits, including “Take It Easy,” "Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” "Already Gone,” “Heartache Tonight,” and “New Kid in Town.”