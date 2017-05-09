Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- A third 'Hellboy' is coming -- without Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman
- Jimmy Kimmel slams critics of his healthcare plea
- ABC announces revival of 'American Idol' next season
- Watch Harry Styles soar in new 'Sign of the Times' video
- Debra Messing gave an impassioned speech at the GLAAD Media Awards
- Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black said 'I do' in an English castle
- See the new trailers for 'It,' 'Wonder Woman' and more summer blockbusters
- Got college expenses? Nicki Minaj might pay them
The women of 'Orange is the New Black' rise up in new Season 5 trailer
|Libby Hill
The prisoners of Litchfield Penitentiary are mad as hell and they aren't going to take it anymore.
That much is evident from the latest "Orange is the New Black" Season 5 trailer, released Tuesday by Netflix.
Enflamed by the death of a beloved inmate last season, the fury that began as a riot in the fourth-season finale has now bloomed into full-on insurrection.
In a series first, the whole of Season 5 will take place over the course of just three days within the prison, beginning with the immediate aftermath of the last season's finale.
Perhaps most notable about the trailer is its commitment to giving the show over to its ensemble.
Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), still ostensibly the center of the series, makes a brief appearance but is otherwise relegated to the sidelines, the perfect choice for a season that looks to commit itself to the struggle of the marginalized, particularly women of color, in a broken system.
Instead, leading the charge against the gross failures of the prison system, is Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), whose jovial, mothering instincts have transformed into a fire for justice and reform.
Brooks spoke with The Times in a recent interview about what fans can expect from Taystee in the upcoming season, as well as how the series has helped her find her own voice in activism.
Despite a hacker's recent claim that the new season was stolen and uploaded online, Netflix will release Season 5 in its entirety June 9.
Watch the new trailer here.