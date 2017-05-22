'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland tapped for Sony's 'Uncharted' adaptation

After charming comic book fans into forgetting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield previously slung webs as Peter Parker, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Tom Holland has landed his second major franchise.



The 20-year-old Brit is attached to star as a young Nathan Drake in Sony Pictures' long-developing live-action 'Uncharted' movie, based on the popular Naughty Dog and PlayStation action adventure video game, Deadline reported Monday.

Shawn Levy ("Night at the Museum") is at the helm of the Sony project that's been in development for almost a decade.

The story of Drake, a globetrotting, treasure-hunting adventurer, has been through a revolving door of filmmakers over the years, including directors David O. Russell ("American Hustle," "The Fighter"), Neil Burger ("The Illusionist," "Divergent") and Seth Gordon ("Horrible Bosses," "Pixels").

In that time, the question of who would become the face of the live-action "Uncharted" franchise has also scrolled through a lineup of Hollywood's hottest white male stars. Would it be Mark Wahlberg? Chris Pratt? Nathan Fillion, who sought the role so passionately he launched his own Twitter campaign to don Drake's duds?

Sony is officially keeping mum on Holland's casting, but Deadline reports that producers Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad are bringing on a new writer to script the prequel based on the third "Uncharted" game, which focused on young Drake's adventurous exploits with his mentor, Victor Sullivan.

Holland scored with fans and critics in his superhero debut as the high school-aged Peter Parker in Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War." He reprises the role next month in his own July 7 Marvel Cinematic Universe standalone, "Spider-Man: Homecoming."