If President Trump's got the whole world in his hands, Trevor Noah says we're in trouble

Having caught fire too late Tuesday for late-night TV, and with several hosts extending their Memorial Day weekend, the #covfefe hashtag would have to wait at least until Wednesday for its monologue moment. There were, however, some late-night-related tweets reacting to Twitter addict @realdonaldtrump's since-deleted mistyping of what is assumed to be the word "covering" or "coverage." "What makes me saddest," wrote Jimmy Kimmel, "is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe." The account for CBS' "Late Late Show" poked some fun at Trump's gaffe, too.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" were back after a week off, above, catching up with President Trump's whole first trip abroad. "International Hand Stuff" was the name of the segment, which framed the excursion in terms of the president's mitts. There were references to Trump touching the "glowing white orb" and Jerusalem's Western Wall ("they build one wall 2,000 years ago," Noah said in his Trump voice, "zero Mexicans in their whole country"); the question of whether First Lady Melania Trump swatted away her husband's hand on the tarmac in Tel Aviv ("leave it to Fox News not to recognize what rejection from a woman looks like"); and Trump's power handshake from new French President Emmanuel Macron ("the first time that President Trump was on the receiving end of an unwelcome hand grab"). The last manual metaphor was given to the German chancellor, who, after her visit with the American president, said, "We Europeans must take our fate into our own hands." "Yeah," said Noah, "clearly Angela Merkel got one look at Trump and was like, 'All right, our fate is in our own hands, because his clearly ruin everything they touch.'"