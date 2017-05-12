'Twin Peaks' anticipation builds as Kyle MacLachlan offers Jimmy Fallon a spoiler

Kyle MacLachlan, better known as Agent Dale Cooper from David Lynch's "Twin Peaks," stopped by "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night to share a secret about the upcoming Showtime revival of the series.

The secret?

"It was damn good coffee."

MacLachlan's callback to his character's drink of choice sent host Jimmy Fallon into a fit of pleasure.

But perhaps the best part of MacLachlan's appearance on "The Tonight Show" was the moment the Roots broke out a rendition of "Twin Peaks" moody theme song (around the 3:13 mark in the video above).

The "Twin Peaks" revival debuts on Showtime on May 21.