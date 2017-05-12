Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Melissa McCarthy takes her Sean Spicer impersonation to the streets
- Listen to Prince's unreleased 'Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden'
- Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018
- Rare 'Harry Potter' prequel vanishes after U.K. home burglary
- After Trump slams him, Stephen Colbert proclaims victory with a giggle
- It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
- Merriam-Webster reminds President Trump that he didn't invent 'prime the pump'
'Twin Peaks' anticipation builds as Kyle MacLachlan offers Jimmy Fallon a spoiler
|Libby Hill
Kyle MacLachlan, better known as Agent Dale Cooper from David Lynch's "Twin Peaks," stopped by "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night to share a secret about the upcoming Showtime revival of the series.
The secret?
"It was damn good coffee."
MacLachlan's callback to his character's drink of choice sent host Jimmy Fallon into a fit of pleasure.
But perhaps the best part of MacLachlan's appearance on "The Tonight Show" was the moment the Roots broke out a rendition of "Twin Peaks" moody theme song (around the 3:13 mark in the video above).
The "Twin Peaks" revival debuts on Showtime on May 21.