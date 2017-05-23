Vanity Fair's 'Star Wars' covers are here — and one of them will tug at your heartstrings

Tagged "The Force," "The Dark Side," "The Resistance" and "The Legacy," the covers were broken down into four categories, each featuring the stars of the upcoming film.

There was a disturbance in the force Tuesday morning when Vanity Fair released its "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" covers photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

"The Force" is made up of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) appearing to pick up where they left off at the conclusion of "The Force Awakens."

"The Dark Side" features Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) worse for wear after the events of the last film, but apparently readying themselves to clash anew with the rebel forces.

"The Resistance" offers an early peek at Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), a new addition to the cast, alongside Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and, of course, lovable rolling droid BB-8.

But it's "The Legacy" cover that really packs a punch. General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) — who began the franchise as a tough-talking princess fully capable of saving herself and those around her and became the leader of freedom fighters — stands alone, cloaked in lush, unadorned robes.

It's a fitting tribute to Fisher, whose unexpected death in December prompted questions about her continued presence in the franchise. The cover makes it crystal clear that, though Fisher is gone, she is not forgotten.