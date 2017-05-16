Watch Emma Stone and Steve Carell as tennis legends Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 'Battle of the Sexes' trailer

Emma Stone and Steve Carell in "Battle of the Sexes."

Emma Stone and Steve Carell might be early 2018 Oscar contenders. As co-leads of Fox Searchlight's "Battle of the Sexes," the two take on the historic match between tennis legends Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

"Male chauvinistic pig versus hairy-legged feminist," Carell's Riggs says on the phone in a new trailer released Tuesday. "You're still a feminist, right?"

"I'm a tennis player who happens to be a woman," says Stone as a half-awake King.

The film, set in the early 1970s, chronicles both players' lives on and off the court. As King was rising in her field, her supportive husband urged her to fight for equal pay. Meanwhile, King was struggling to come to terms with her own non-hetero sexuality.

As for Riggs, the picture directed by “Little Miss Sunshine” helmers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris contends that the former champ gambled away his legacy and reputation.

The tennis match was one of the most watched televised sporting events of all time and captured the cultural zeitgeist, sparking a global conversation about gender equality.

"Battle of the Sexes" hits theaters Sept. 22. Check out the trailer below.