Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- An emotional Jimmy Kimmel reveals newborn son's open heart surgery
- The Beatles Channel is coming to satellite radio
- Janet Jackson announces a new tour, 'State of the
- A writers strike is averted at the last minute
- Photos: Katy Perry, Daisy Ridley, Pharrell Williams and more at the 2017 Met Gala,
- 'House of Cards' Season 5 trailer
- Exploring the world of Pandora, including the food
As the writers' strike deadline drew near, Twitter became exceptionally well-written
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ah, writers, full of dedication and angst, humor and self-awareness, confidence and nerves. And that's on a good day.
It's just not always out there for the whole world to see.
But as the recent standoff between the Writers Guild of America and the major networks and studios approached Monday's midnight deadline, and then passed it, those traits were the perfect recipe for social-media goodness, served up with the hashtag #wgaunity.
This is what it looked like on Twitter:
There were serious and celebratory comments as well, especially after a deal was reached.
Some people found unexpected perks.
And there was this ...
Then, after the sun rose on Tuesday, it was back to work — in a very good mood, it seems.
"After weeks of tension and overuse of the word 'looming,'" Diablo Cody posted on her personal Facebook page. "I'm super psyched to be going to work today. #WGAUnity."
But there's always That One Guy ...
Oh, we're joshin' — he'd gotten the memo. Just in time, of course.
P.S.: