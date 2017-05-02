As the writers' strike deadline drew near, Twitter became exceptionally well-written

Hoping to avoid a strike like this one in 2007, writers hung out on Twitter and awaited news as the WGA deadline drew near.

Ah, writers, full of dedication and angst, humor and self-awareness, confidence and nerves. And that's on a good day.

It's just not always out there for the whole world to see.

But as the recent standoff between the Writers Guild of America and the major networks and studios approached Monday's midnight deadline, and then passed it, those traits were the perfect recipe for social-media goodness, served up with the hashtag #wgaunity.

This is what it looked like on Twitter: