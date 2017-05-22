Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Zack Snyder to leave 'Justice League' following family tragedy; Joss Whedon to take over film
|Mark Olsen
A rather stark reality hit the world of superhero fantasy on Monday, as the L.A. Times confirmed that Zack Snyder is stepping away from finishing the upcoming “Justice League” picture in the wake of the suicide of his daughter.
Originally reported at the Hollywood Reporter, 20-year-old Autumn Snyder died in March. “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming,” Snyder said to THR. “And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization … I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”
Stepping in for Snyder to finish the high-profile movie starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa will be Joss Whedon. After making two films as part of the Disney/Marvel “Avengers” series, Whedon was recently announced as joining the Warners/DC universe for an upcoming “Batgirl” movie. "Justice League" is still expected to make its planned Nov. 17 release date.
Whedon will oversee the additional photography that had already been planned and carry the film through the end of its post-production. Snyder and Whedon are said to have a strong rapport and that Whedon is intent on seeing through Snyder's vision for the film.
Snyder also said to THR that he planned to keep the matter of his daughter’s death private, but that once he decided to step away from “Justice League” he knew there would be a demand for answers.
“I knew there would be narratives created on the internet. They’ll do what they do,” Snyder said. “The truth is … I’m past caring about that kind of thing now.”
Snyder added, “In the end, it’s just a movie. It’s a great movie. But it’s just a movie."