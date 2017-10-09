Meghan McCain makes her debut as co-host on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain made it official Monday, joining ABC’s “The View” as its newest co-host.

Rumors had been circulating that McCain would join the morning talker, after conservative voice Jedidiah Bila abruptly exited the show last month.

“I’m honored and proud to be part of such an iconic show with a diverse, smart, strong and interesting group of women,” McCain said in a statement released by the network. “I’ve been a fan of the show for many years, so taking my seat at that table is definitely a career highlight!”

“Meghan is smart and well-informed, with passionate opinions that will create a new and exciting dynamic at the table” said Estey McLoughlin, senior executive producer of “The View,” in a statement. “She has a unique perspective and life experience that will bring a fresh, multigenerational voice to the show. We know she’ll be a great addition to ‘The View.’”

McCain is the 21st co-host on the series, which made its debut in 1997. She joins a panel that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

"To be the conservative on this show is something I take very seriously and I’m excited to bring a different perspective to the show," McCain, daughter of Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, said during her Monday debut.

To co-host Behar, she quipped, “I don’t think we’re going to agree on anything, Joy.”