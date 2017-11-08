Accuser sued by Brett Ratner stands by her allegation of rape

The woman accusing producer Brett Ratner of rape is standing by the Facebook post she wrote about him — an allegation that resulted in a defamation lawsuit against her.

"I stand by it," former marketing executive Melanie Kohler said on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "I posted on Facebook and was just starting to feel healing about it all, and an hour and a half after I posted, my cellphone rang."

It was Ratner's attorney, Martin Singer, who contacted Kohler while the post was still up and threatened to sue her if she didn't take it down. She removed it, but Ratner's team filed the lawsuit anyway, calling her allegation "false, fabricated, and fictional," and accused her of posting the account "maliciously" and with intent to harm Ratner's reputation. Ratner has disputed all of the allegations against him.

Kohler was sued just hours after the Los Angeles Times published a story with allegations from six women — including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge — accusing the "Rush Hour" and "Horrible Bosses" producer of sexual misconduct and harassment. Kohler was not quoted in the article.