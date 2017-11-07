Meryl Streep clarifies decades-old quote about how she first met Dustin Hoffman

Meryl Streep is setting the record straight about an old anecdote involving Dustin Hoffman, her "Kramer vs. Kramer" co-star.

In the days after Hoffman was accused by two women of sexual harassment, Slate uncovered a 1979 interview Streep did with Time magazine, where she described her first encounter with Hoffman in unflinching terms.

“He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin — burp — Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast,” Streep reportedly said of meeting Hoffman while auditioning for a play he was directing. “What an obnoxious pig, I thought.”

In a statement given to E! News on Monday, a representative for Streep stated that the decades-old account was not an “accurate rendering of that meeting..” Streep's rep noted that “there was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that.”

Accusations of sexual harassment against Hoffman were levied last week by “Genius” producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis and author Anna Graham Hunter.

In a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter after Hunter's claim, Hoffman said, “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put [Hunter] in an uncomfortable situation.

“I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am,” he said.

Representatives for Streep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Tuesday morning.