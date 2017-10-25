Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy to play fire benefit concert in San Francisco

Metallica will lend its support to victims of recent fires in the Bay Area.

Metallica, the Dave Matthews Band and rapper G-Eazy are banding together to support Bay Area relief efforts in the aftermath of the catastrophic wildfires that ripped through the region earlier this month.

The acts have teamed up with the nonprofit Tipping Point and a coalition of local businesses calling themselves Band Together Bay Area to put on a benefit concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park on Nov. 9. More acts are expected to join the set.

The major fundraising campaign will support recovery efforts and raise money for low-income, vulnerable communities hit by the Norhern California fires, which left 40 people dead and caused more than $1 billion in damage. The organization has already collected $6.5 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday and range from $49.50 to $199.50, with all proceeds benefiting the relief effort. First responders, volunteers and families affected by the fires will have prime seats reserved for them.

Metallica co-founder Lars Ulrich said in a video posted on Twitter that he was saddened and flabbergasted by the devastation. Guitarist Kirk Hammett said that the blazes nearly burned his Sonoma County home and took a "mental and psychological toll," according to the Chronicle.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating fires,” Oakland rapper G-Eazy told the newspaper. "The Bay Area is forever my home, my heart and soul, and it hurts to see so many people lose everything."