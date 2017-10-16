In saying #MeToo, Alyssa Milano starts awareness campaign about sexual assault and harassment

(Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

The #MeToo campaign on social media, which Alyssa Milano initiated on Sunday, is seeing stars including Evan Rachel Wood, Sophia Bush, Rosario Dawson, Lady Gaga and more speaking up as survivors of sexual violence, along with plenty of people who aren't famous. "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet," Milano tweeted, saying the hashtag idea was "suggested by a friend" who noted that perhaps getting multiple voices to chime in with that status "might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem." FULL COVERAGE: Harvey Weinstein scandal Of course, Milano isn't the first to seize on the phrase "Me Too." More on that down below. Gaga, who went public at the 2016 Oscars as a victim of sexual assault, tweeted only the hashtag on Sunday, as did Ali Fedotowsky-Manno of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," Tatiana Maslany of "Orphan Black" and Kristin Bauer of "True Blood," to name a few.

"Westworld" star Wood went into more detail in appearing to offer an explanation about why she hadn't told her story sooner than 2016. "Because I was shamed and considered a 'party girl' I felt I deserved it," Wood tweeted Sunday. "I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been 'bad.'" OPINION: Survivors of sexual violence don't owe anyone our stories. Here's why I'm telling mine. #MeToo More than a quarter-million people were discussing #MeToo on Facebook around midday Monday, and Instagram had almost 350,000 posts tagged with that label. "#MeToo And I want you too know, THEY will always be WRONG, but YOU can end up STRONG!," "NCIS" actress Pauley Perrette tweeted Sunday. A day later, she retweeted a story about losing her virginity to rape when she was 15.

Rose McGowan, who has been a key, outspoken figure in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, tweeted "#metoo" along with quotes from author-filmmaker-scholar Jackson Katz, whose Mentors in Violence Prevention program focuses in part on bringing men and boys into the conversation around sexual violence. Hilarie Burton, who went public last week to accuse Ben Affleck of groping her in 2003 during a taping of "Total Request Live" — he has since apologized — posted the hashtag on Instagram.

Milano's celebrity push comes behind a concept — using the phrase "Me too" to help bring sexual assault out of the shadows — that isn't exactly new. Witness a 2014 speech by Tarana Burke, given as part of the March to End Rape Culture in Philadelphia.