Meyers, Fallon go wild over Disney World's animatronic Trump statue

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers and “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon gleefully skewered the president Tuesday with the help of the animatronic Trump statue recently unveiled at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The statue, which joined likenesses of past U.S. leaders at the park’s Hall of Presidents attraction, has been widely panned for its take on 45.

“Disney World, was that supposed to go in the Haunted Mansion?” Meyers quipped, sharing an image of the new figure. “Even Lincoln is looking at him like ‘this is the worst thing that ever happened to me.’”

Carrying on with his Trump-centric monologue, Meyers decided it would be best to keep using the unflattering picture of the animatronic statue instead of a real image of Trump.

“I think, as our Christmas gift to ourselves, we’re just going to use that as our Trump picture from now on,” he proclaimed.