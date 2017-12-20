Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Mark Ruffalo calls the late Cardinal Law ‘a horrible human being’
Meyers, Fallon go wild over Disney World's animatronic Trump statue
'Diana,' the musical, to premiere next season in La Jolla
Sandra Bullock and gal pals go glam in first trailer for 'Ocean's 8'
John Legend joins Alice Cooper for NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live musical
Hillary Clinton makes a cameo on ‘The Daily Show's’ ‘Song for Women 2017’
|Nardine Saad
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers and “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon gleefully skewered the president Tuesday with the help of the animatronic Trump statue recently unveiled at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The statue, which joined likenesses of past U.S. leaders at the park’s Hall of Presidents attraction, has been widely panned for its take on 45.
“Disney World, was that supposed to go in the Haunted Mansion?” Meyers quipped, sharing an image of the new figure. “Even Lincoln is looking at him like ‘this is the worst thing that ever happened to me.’”
Carrying on with his Trump-centric monologue, Meyers decided it would be best to keep using the unflattering picture of the animatronic statue instead of a real image of Trump.
“I think, as our Christmas gift to ourselves, we’re just going to use that as our Trump picture from now on,” he proclaimed.
Over on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon joked that Trump was “really making an impact” at Disney.
“Today, he deported Aladdin, and he gave Scrooge McDuck a tax break,” Fallon said, later noting that, “You can tell it's Trump's robot because Putin's backstage controlling it.”
Fallon also aired a faux commercial advertising the attraction, which features a recording made by Trump himself.
According to Fallon’s ad, this is what it said: “It's great to see all the great children here with their tiny little hands. We're all born with tiny hands. We have small hands, after all... This is lame. I wanna ride the teacups."