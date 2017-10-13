Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'

Academy Award winner Michael Moore, starring in the one-man show "The Terms of My Surrender," Aug. 17 at the Belasco Theatre in New York.

As stories of assault, harassment and misconduct involving disgraced movie producer and studio chief Harvey Weinstein have rolled in at a rapid pace, many have wondered about the response from two star filmmakers who have operated in his orbit: Quentin Tarantino and Michael Moore.

Tarantino was finally heard from late Thursday, when actress Amber Tamblyn posted a statement online from the director, declaring himself “stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein.”

Friday afternoon, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore posted a lengthy message to his Facebook page under the heading “USE THIS MOMENT TO CREATE A WORLD WITHOUT HARVEYS.”

Weinstein was involved with the distribution of Moore’s 2004 documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11.” That film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and went on to earn more than $220 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing documentary of all time. Moore would later settle a lawsuit with Harvey and Bob Weinstein over profits from the film.

Moore’s 1,108-word statement on Friday made no mention of the film project “Fahrenheit 11/9,” about the 2016 election of Donald Trump, for which it was reported the Weinsteins purchased worldwide rights earlier this year.

Moore’s statement began “Anyone with a flicker of a conscience or a modicum of decency stands, as I do, with the women who've summoned the courage to tell the truth about Harvey Weinstein… But well-meaning platitudes of support for the abused are simply not enough.”

Moore went on to lay out four suggestions on how to change Hollywood.

1. “Put all abusers on notice NOW.”

2. “To those abusers who ignore the above warning and choose to stay in power… You will be exposed, publicly shamed and hopefully removed. Avoid this cruel end by resigning now.”

3. “To the men who do treat women as equals and behave toward them with respect and dignity: This is your moment!... This is on us. MEN, step forward, NOW!”

4. “The boards of directors of the Hollywood studios -- and all across corporate America -- must declare gender parity the new priority”

Moore concluded with “We need to create a new economy where women and men have the same opportunities and are paid the same, an economy that no longer condemns generations to poverty and where their only option is to serve at the pleasure and the whim of the rich… We must ALL commit to doing this. I believe our collective conscience will ultimately settle for nothing less, and the result will be a better world.”