Michelle Obama will make her final talk show appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Jan. 11, arriving on the heels of President Obama's farewell address in Chicago.

FLOTUS first appeared on "The Tonight Show" in 2014, as a guest on the recurring "Ew!" sketch with Fallon and Will Ferrell. A year later, she returned to bust out her best dance moves for an "Evolution of Mom Dancing" sketch, in honor of her "Let's Move" campaign.

Obama has been making the television rounds as her time in the White House comes to a close. She recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a special interview in which she reflected on the topic of hope.

And President Obama will also be making a final TV appearance on History's two-hour special, "The 44th President: In His Own Words," on Jan. 15.