Millie Bobby Brown raps a recap of 'Stranger Things': 'Bad news when you see that bloody nose'

Here's one of the "Stranger Things" to come from Millie Bobby Brown: She raps.

The 13-year-old actress, who plays Eleven on Netflix's '80s-inspired, coming-of-age/sci-fi series, recapped the show's first season in verse on the Halloween edition of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday.

Consider the performance, above, a semi-spoiler fest if you haven't seen "Stranger Things" Season 1 or a helpful tool if you don't want to rewatch the first eight episodes before embarking on the new season, which started streaming Friday.

"All I need is my Eggo waffles/ I'm in love with those," she rapped. "What I'm left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose/ Bad news when you see that bloody nose." Ah, yes, that's Eleven in a nutshell.

That said, the Eleven-and-Halloween combo has creeped her out a bit in recent years, as her character is now, well, a costume.

"I can't really, like, think about it too much," Brown told Fallon. "Because if I think about it, it freaks me out that, like, grown men are dressing up as me."

And that's possibly the strangest thing of all.